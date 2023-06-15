TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Short Interest Up 76.0% in May

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 663,700 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the May 15th total of 377,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 378,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

TH International Stock Performance

Shares of THCH stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 223,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. TH International has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $8.09.

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of TH International

About TH International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TH International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of TH International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TH International in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TH International during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TH International by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc

