TF1 SA (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

TF1 SA (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

TF1 Stock Performance

Shares of TVFCF stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. TF1 has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09.

TF1 Company Profile

Télévision Française 1 SA engages in the provision of television broadcasting and communication services. It operates through the Media and Newen Studios segments. The Media segment is involved in the group’s TV channels, online content distribution and special-interest web communities, content creation and audience-buying via special-interest online content and brand development, developing and showcasing talent via multi-channel networks (MCNs), and subsidiaries that produce and acquire audiovisual rights for the group’s TV channels in line with French broadcasting industry regulations.

