Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Textron alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Textron by 129.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $65.29 on Thursday. Textron has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.98%.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.