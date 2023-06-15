Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Textron by 129.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Textron Price Performance
Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Textron Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.98%.
About Textron
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.
