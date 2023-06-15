Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director J Kenneth Thompson Sells 2,500 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total transaction of $390,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

J Kenneth Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $160.18 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.28.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 4.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 360,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after buying an additional 15,568 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 76.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 33.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,184,000 after buying an additional 82,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 489.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.