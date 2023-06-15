Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Short Interest Down 82.6% in May

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the May 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tetra Bio-Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TBPMF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 51,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,431. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
Tetra Bio-Pharma Company Profile
