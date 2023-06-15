Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Update

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the May 15th total of 177,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TENX shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenax Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TENX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 386,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,177. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.