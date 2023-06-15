Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Update

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENXGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the May 15th total of 177,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TENX shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenax Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 386,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,177. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENXGet Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

