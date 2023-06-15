Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) Short Interest Down 18.7% in May

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,900 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 362,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Tempo Automation

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMPO. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tempo Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Tempo Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Tempo Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tempo Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Corp bought a new position in Tempo Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Tempo Automation Stock Down 7.6 %

TMPO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 139,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,531. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. Tempo Automation has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

Tempo Automation Company Profile

Tempo Automation ( NASDAQ:TMPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Tempo Automation will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

