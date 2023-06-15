Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.
Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GIM opened at $4.23 on Thursday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27.
About Templeton Global Income Fund
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
