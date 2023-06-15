Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIM opened at $4.23 on Thursday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 1,812.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 49,382 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 21.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 345,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 18.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 21.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

