Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Update

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the May 15th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tempest Therapeutics Price Performance

Tempest Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPST. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.