Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Up 6.6%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 1,518,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,423,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TELL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Tellurian Trading Up 8.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Tellurian

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $50.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 195,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $236,216.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,659,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,163.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,840,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,837. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tellurian by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

Featured Articles

