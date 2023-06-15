Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 54.22%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.3814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.35. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 18.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Telenor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.