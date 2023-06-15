Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research firms have recently commented on TELNY. Barclays raised shares of Telenor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.
Telenor ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84.
Telenor ASA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.3814 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.35. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 18.23%.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.
See Also
