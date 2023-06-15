Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.33. 3,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $671.05 million for the quarter.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.1155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th.

TLTZY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

See Also

