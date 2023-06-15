Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 57,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,017 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,768. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $53.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $54.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Stories

