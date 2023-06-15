Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 300 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $397.42. 360,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,158. The company has a market capitalization of $127.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $397.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

