Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 229,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,283,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 255,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after buying an additional 58,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of SQM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,169. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $115.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $3.2237 per share. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.50%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

