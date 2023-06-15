Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $56.17 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $56,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in AutoZone by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Mirova raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,964 shares of company stock valued at $14,754,994. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,697.05.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $52.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,452.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,602. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,959.58 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,571.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,490.59.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.