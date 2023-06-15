Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $43.93 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $43,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.63. 652,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,747. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.53.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.