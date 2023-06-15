Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $29,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $62,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

IR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.30. 242,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,720. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also

