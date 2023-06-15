Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,092 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.10% of eBay worth $22,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after buying an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after buying an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,592,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $479,894,000 after buying an additional 105,551 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in eBay by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,088 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

eBay Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.91. 1,220,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,762,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.