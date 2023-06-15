Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.09% of Diamondback Energy worth $21,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.20. 577,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,159. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.05.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

