Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Equinor ASA makes up about 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $51,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth $146,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after buying an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 100.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,416,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,024,000 after buying an additional 1,214,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,219,000 after buying an additional 57,388 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.55. 1,161,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,577. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.