Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $27,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,981. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $231.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.