Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 6,369 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of AMETEK worth $27,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,558 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AMETEK by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 45.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Insider Activity

AMETEK Price Performance

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.20. The stock had a trading volume of 181,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,206. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.33. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

