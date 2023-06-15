Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TARO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.90. 42,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,377. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

