Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAW) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Target Global Acquisition I stock remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Target Global Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $46,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $1,647,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

