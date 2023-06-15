Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,556,000 after buying an additional 4,966,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,396 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,990,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,941,000 after acquiring an additional 297,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.75. 679,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.