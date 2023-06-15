Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.7% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,482. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.81.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.