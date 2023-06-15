Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.96 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 130,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.1% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,865,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,752,617. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

