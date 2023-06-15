Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,188,000 after purchasing an additional 685,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 345,756 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.69. 380,712 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.24. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

