Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 255,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,802,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 10.7% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,911,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,730,074. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

