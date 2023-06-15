Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $18.73. 918,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,141. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

