Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

NYSE:EMR traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $87.94. 1,135,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

