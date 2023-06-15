T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portman Square Capital LLP bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 984,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $137,830,000 after acquiring an additional 26,366 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $5.03 on Thursday, hitting $133.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,816,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,976. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.76 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

