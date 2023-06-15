T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $25,039,926.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,687,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968,603. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.66. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.76 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

