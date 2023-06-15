Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $82.40

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 82.40 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 84.22 ($1.05), with a volume of 3126899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.40 ($1.12).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYNT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 213 ($2.67) to GBX 187 ($2.34) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Synthomer from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 225 ($2.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Synthomer from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 140 ($1.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 199.40 ($2.49).

Synthomer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 130.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £393.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,679.00, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Synthomer Company Profile

In other news, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($27,527.53). Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

