Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Geus Aart De Sells 40,000 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.40, for a total value of $17,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,243,955.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Geus Aart De also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00.
Synopsys Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of SNPS stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $446.54. The stock had a trading volume of 334,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,576. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
