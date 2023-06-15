Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Geus Aart De Sells 40,000 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.40, for a total value of $17,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,243,955.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $446.54. The stock had a trading volume of 334,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,576. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.65.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

