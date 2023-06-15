Synapse Price Reaches $0.53 (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Synapse has a market cap of $95.04 million and $5.68 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Synapse has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synapse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

