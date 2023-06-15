Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SYIEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Symrise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Symrise from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SYIEY opened at $24.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. Symrise has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Symrise Increases Dividend

About Symrise

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.1857 per share. This is a positive change from Symrise’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

(Get Rating)

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.