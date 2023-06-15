Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.82

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.82 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.18 ($0.09). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 46,961 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.35. The firm has a market cap of £13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.50 and a beta of -0.04.

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

