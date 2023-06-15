S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Update

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
S&W Seed Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. 41,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,784. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). S&W Seed had a net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&W Seed (SANW)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.