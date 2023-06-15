S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Update

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

S&W Seed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. 41,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,784. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). S&W Seed had a net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in S&W Seed by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the period.

SANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About S&W Seed

(Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.