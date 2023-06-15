Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,200 shares, an increase of 86.3% from the May 15th total of 302,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,126.4 days.
Suzuki Motor Stock Performance
Suzuki Motor stock remained flat at $33.51 during trading hours on Thursday. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suzuki Motor (SZKMF)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.