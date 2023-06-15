Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.12. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.

Insider Transactions at Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSE:SDPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 11.43%.

In other Superior Drilling Products news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 50,000 shares of Superior Drilling Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 110,325 shares of company stock worth $99,770. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

