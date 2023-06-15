Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Update

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance

Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,804. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. Suntory Beverage & Food has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

