Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Up 30.9% in May

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,131,500 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 864,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,315.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SURDF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sumitomo Realty & Development from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Sumitomo Realty & Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SURDF remained flat at $25.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 997. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.56.

About Sumitomo Realty & Development

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment consists and manages leasing of office buildings, residences and other properties. The Sales segment segment consists of condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.

Featured Stories

