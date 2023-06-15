Sumitaka Yamamoto Sells 13,545 Shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Stock

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 13,545 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $20,182.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,727,355 shares in the company, valued at $15,983,758.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sumitaka Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 75,000 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $99,000.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 74,826 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $102,511.62.

On Monday, June 5th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 34,727 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $50,006.88.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Up 0.7 %

HeartCore Enterprises stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,606. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises ( NASDAQ:HTCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 37.52% and a negative net margin of 21.06%. On average, analysts predict that HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HeartCore Enterprises

(Get Rating)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.