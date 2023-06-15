Substratum Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.75 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $248,342.79 and $10.75 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00020251 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00018813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015692 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,003.12 or 0.99960906 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00052218 USD and is up 55.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $50.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

