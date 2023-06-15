Substratum Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.76 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $224,713.28 and approximately $10.76 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00018749 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015578 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,305.77 or 0.99975359 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0005264 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

