Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the May 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Subsea 7 Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SUBCY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. 550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,389. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.3854 dividend. This is a boost from Subsea 7’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Subsea 7 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

