Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Issues Earnings Results

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.12% and a negative net margin of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 2.7 %

STRM stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Streamline Health Solutions

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

